Several resolutions passed during council meeting

In a meeting that lasted less than one half hour, the Wayne City Council approved five resolutions, gave final approval to two ordinances and first reading approval to another.

The five resolutions involve declaring locations along the Phase 2 Trail to remain public. These include the Community Activity Center, Ashley park, the west water tower, an area in the Western Ridge II Addition and space currently used for utility and greenspace purposes.

City Administrator Wes Blecke said the city has received notification that bid letting for the project is scheduled for July with construction to begin in September.

Council members gave final approval to two ordinances regarding parking in the southwest portion of Wayne. The area involved is on South Sherman Street and Grainland Road.

First reading approval was given for Ordinance 2019-7, which adopts the Standard Specifications for Construction of Water, Sewer, Storm Sewer and Paving manual for the city.

City Planner Joel Hansen told the council he had worked with city employees Jeff Brady and Casey Junck to go over the language in the manual. He also discussed with a local contractor the wording to be included in the manual.

Council members also approved a request from the Wayne Kiwanis Club to close off a half block of Second Street on Saturday, July 13 from 6 a.m. until the start of the Chicken Show parade.

Bob Foxhoven, representing the Kiwanis Club, spoke to the council on the need to move the location of the club's omelet feed. He said the street location would allow parade goers the opportunity to attend the omelet feed and noted that the street would be closed for the parade later that morning.

A resolution was passed in regard to accepting the work on the Beaumont First Addition Water and Sewer Extension Project. This will allow the city to formally accept the project and assess the costs of the project to the property owners.

Council members also set the date for the Board of Equalization hearing on Water Extension District No 2017-01. This public hearing will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m. during the council's next regularly scheduled meeting.