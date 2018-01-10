September Students of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Sophia Reeg: Sophia Reeg is an eighth grader at Wayne Jr. High School. Sophia is one of the most caring individuals I have met. She takes care of others and is always willing to lend a helping hand. She always puts others before herself. She was nominated by Kristine Muir. Sophia is the daughter of Rachelle and Brian Reeg.

Penelope Zavada-Cupp: Penelope Zavada-Cupp is a first grader at Wayne Elementary. She displays excitement to learn, is always eager to help others, and is a great classmate. Penelope excels in her academics and has a great work ethic. She sets a great example for her peers. She was nominated by Mrs. Maas. Penelope is the daughter of Becky Zavada and Rodney Cupp.

Isaac Fowle: Isaac Fowle is a second grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Isaac is new to our school this year and is working hard to adjust to new surroundings and friends. He is kind, joyful and has a good sense of humor. He was nominated by Stacy Uttecht. Isaac is the son of Kristine Hain and Peter Fowle. He also does service projects and helps with offertory.

Josh Grone: Josh Grone is a junior at Allen Consolidated Schools. In school activities, Josh is very active and gives 110%. Josh also works hard to keep up his grades and is polite to students, staff and the community. Besides being active in school he is also active in the community and church. He was nominated by Marcy Roeber. Josh is the son of Jeff and Tricia Grone.

Maddy Graham: Maddy Graham is an eighth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Maddy is a conscientious, hard-working student. She is courageous in sharing thoughts and ideas that are not always popular. Maddy is a deep thinker who makes strong connections in school, her life and the world. She is a leader! Maddy can map out an idea, assign roles, manage people and see success in accomplishing a team goal. She was nominated by Mrs. Van Meter. Maddy is the daughter of Jon and Melissa Graham.

Berklee Goracke: Berklee Goracke is a kindergartener at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary School. Berklee is truly an exceptional student who always does her best and sets an example for others. She is always listening, following directions and showing good character. Berklee treats others with kindness and takes great pride in her work. She was nominated by Mrs. Hart. Berklee is the daughter of Regan and Josh Goracke.

Jasmine Nelson: Jasmine Nelson is a junior at Winside Public High School. Jasmine's desire to serve and enjoyment of the Fine Arts makes her a positive addition to band, choir, the Youth Leadership Council, the Art Club and the Winside Cheer & Dance Team. Jasmine happily begins each morning by saying the pledge over the intercom. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Jasmine is the daughter of Hayley Nelson and Karl Nelson.

Erica Gonzales: Erica Gonzalez is a sixth grader at Winside Elementary School. Erica's pleasant demeanor is appreciated by students and staff at Winside School. She is very kind and responsible. Erica is positive and respectful in doing what she is asked to do. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Erica is the daughter of DaNelle Ferris. She also participates in volleyball and basketball.