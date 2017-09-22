September Students of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Ryleigh Loberg: Ryleigh Loberg, daughter of Josh and Heather Loberg, is a kindergartner at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge schools nominated by Julie Hart. Hart's reason for nominating Ryleigh was: "Ryleigh is a bright, sweet, kind and caring little girl. She is eager to learn but even more eager to help others. She steps up and helps others when she sees a need without being asked and she never expects praise. Her happy attitude and kind character are exactly what every teacher and parent would be proud of."

Kaden Vick: Kaden Vick, fourth grader at Wayne Elementary, is the son of Jenni Vick. Kaden was nominated by several staff members at Wayne Elementary including Mrs. Cliff, Mr. Hight, Mrs. Kerby and Mr. Plager. Kaden's nomination read: "Kaden has been a hard worker to start the shool year. He always has a smile on his face and warm greeting. He has embraced the responsibility and work ethic that make a successful 4th grader. We have been very proud of how hard he was working during the first month of school."

Mariah Frevert: Mariah Frevert, daughter of Daniel and Barb Frevert, is a junior at Wayne High School. Mariah is involved in several activities and clubs including volleyball, FFA and track. She also participates in 4-H and plays guitar. She was nominated by her teacher Toni Rassmussen. "Mariah shows a great passion for agriculture and through the process of an application, FFA/Ag knowledge test and interview, she has become the very first President of the Wayne FFA chapter."

Alyssa Boese: Junior Alyssa Boese, daughter of Bill and Valerie Boese, from Allen Consolidated Schools is involved in numerous activities such as Speech, FFA, Journalism and Volleyball and Science Club, to name a few. Her outside involvements include 4-H, Junior Leaders as well as baby-sitting and wrangling at Ponca State Park. Batenhorst's nomination reads: "Alyssa has shown a great work ethic in both the classroom and in our FFA program. She has gone above and beyond to make sure everything has gotten done in a timely and efficient manner. She displays great character and is very deserving of this award."