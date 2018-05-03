Semi jack-knifes south of Wayne

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was called to assist with a semi that had jack-knifed approximately 8 1/2 miles south of Wayne late Monday afternoon.

Snow and high winds may have contributed to the incident.

Several vehicles had earlier gone in the ditch in the same area.

The Wayne area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 with an additional 2-4 inches of snow possible, along with high winds.