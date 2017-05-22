School issues statement on police presence

The following statement has been issued by Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Lenihan.

"Over the weekend, staff at Wayne Community Schools were made aware of a possible threat concerning the Junior/Senior High Building. As soon as the concern was reported, we immediately engaged the Wayne Police Department.

After a thorough investigation of the situation, it was determined the threat was unsubstantiated, and we would have class as normal Monday and Tuesday with dismissal on Tuesday at noon. We also felt it was important to have police presence at the school as a precaution; thus officers are in and around the building the last two days of school.

We are very thankful for the efforts of the Wayne Police Department in helping us. The safety of our students and staff is very important to us and we will continue to work to ensure a safe learning environment."