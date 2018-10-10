School board listens to information on school upgrades

Information on the possibility of upgrading the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at Wayne Elementary, as well as several other projects in both buildings was presented to the board during Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education.

Randy Herrick with CTS Group, spoke to the board on the work his company does and noted that since 2000, they have competed 300 projects in regard to helping their clients with energy savings. These projects involved both new construction and renovation and approximately 70-80 percent of their business is with school districts.

"We (CTS) want to earn the trust of our customers and build relationships," he said.

Herrick told the board he had visited the school several months ago and determined several areas that needed attention.

He said the heating system in the elementary school is at the end of its life and a cooling tower is not performing well. In addition, there are humidity issues at the elementary school.

Herrick said the district could see a $20 - 30,000 savings in energy costs per year with an upgraded system.

In addition, he spoke of the need to upgrade several of the bathrooms at the junior-senior high school to meet ADA requirements.

"The total cost for all the projects is approximately $2.3 million. There are funds available at one percent interest for energy projects and we all know, prices will continue to go up," Herrick said.

He then listed a time line for the district to move forward with the project to have work completed during the summer of 2019.

The board's facility committee planned to meet before the November board meeting and present a recommendation on the next step in the process.

In other action, the board accepted a snow removal bid from Sebade Snow Removal in a two-year agreement. The rate of $110 per hour is the same as in the previous contract.

A refuse removal bid was accepted from Gill Hauling for $550 per month. This is the same rate the district is currently paying.

Discussion was held on the school board's involvement with motivational messages that have been put up by Board President Wendy Consoli.

Board member Lynn Junck said he had concerns about these messages being attributed to the board, as the board is not an administrative body.

Following discussion, it was determined Mrs. Consoli could put the messages up if they were attributed to her as board president, rather than from the board.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan presented information on the school's adjusted value report, the district's option enrollment numbers and a policy in regard to early retirement incentives.

Superintendent Lenihan told the board the AdvanceED External Review will take place Dec. 3-6 and board members will be interviewed during the visit.

A candidate forum for all local candidates on the November General Election ballot will take place at the Wayne High Lecture Hall on Monday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.