School board approves budget, accepts resignation

The budget for the Wayne Community Schools will remain virtually unchanged for the coming year.

This was the message presented to the Wayne Community Board of Education during the regular meeting on Monday.

No one from the public was present during the budget and tax request portion of the meeting.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan told the board that the district's valuation had not changed significantly and the tax asking will include a slight decrease in the General Fund, and a slight increase in the Special Building Fund.

The overall levy will be $1.039437 per $100 of assessed valuation for the coming year.

The total request for the district in the 2018-2019 fiscal year is $9,672,985.01, which is down from last year's tax request of $9,673,639.41.

Board members also accepted with regrets the resignation of Ken Hall, a member of the janitorial staff. Hall has been employed with Wayne Community Schools for 16 years and his resignation is effective Oct. 17.

Second reading approval was given to the district's mission and vision statements.

These have had minor changes and will be slightly shorter than in the past.

The goals for these updates include the fact that all students are included.

The district's vision statement will read "Learning for Life, Every Student, Every Day."

A bid from Rasmussen Mechanical Services for $34,886 for a boiler replacement was approved. The boiler will be installed at the elementary school and will be paid for from the district's building fund.

Superintendent Lenihan presented enrollment numbers for the district for the 2018-2019 school year. He said that the 2017-2018 Pre-K through 12th grade enrollment was 918 students and that number of 2018-2019 is 948 students, an increase of 30 students.

A request was received from Wayne State College in regard to creating a partnership for the development of a geo-thermal greenhouse. The facility would be located on Wayne Community Schools property. It is anticipated that support and grant funding for the project would come from a number of sources. Additional information on the project will be provided as it becomes available.

Brandon Foote was welcomed as the new Executive Director of the Wayne Community Schools Foundation. Foote told the board several fundraisers for the Foundation have already been held, including the Runza sponsored "Feed the Need" and Taste of Victory Tailgate.

The Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.