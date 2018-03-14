School board approves addition of education course

Students at Wayne High School will have the opportunity to take an Introduction to Education course following action taken at Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community School Board of Education meeting.

Hannah Smith, who is currently student teaching in the Family and Consumer Science (FCS) department at Wayne Community Schools, and who has been hired to replace Karen Schardt in that department, spoke to the board on the proposed class.

She said the class is designed for juniors and seniors and would introduce them to different parts of being a teacher. It would follow state standards.

The class will replace the Culinary class that is currently being offered. Only four students have signed up for the class at the present time. Smith did note that there is a possibility that the two classes could be offered on a rotating basis.

Board members approved, with regrets, the resignation of Carrie Jensen as an instrumental music teacher. Jensen has been employed with the district for 10 years and has accepted a position at Stanton Public Schools.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan said the district will work to fill the position with current staff members.

Contracts for the 2018-2019 school year were approved for administrators and directors within the district.

Superintendent Lenihan said that the administrators' contracts include a two percent increase overall. The director contracts include increases also but due to recent changes in employees, the overall percentages are somewhat difficult to determine.

Several board policies were discussed at Monday's meeting. They included annual updates on the school's option enrollment, pregnant and parenting students, purchasing policies and early leave incentive.

In administrator reports, Superintendent Lenihan gave the board an update on current bills in the Nebraska Legislature that would impact the school. Among these was a bill that would allow educational service units the opportunity to hire a mental health professional to serve each unit's patrons.

Lenihan said that Wayne Community Schools will receive approximately $280,000 in state aid for the coming year. The majority of this money will come from option funding.

Also discussed was the recent Job Shadow Day. Approximately 40 businesses in the community hosted students and the district has received "very positive feedback and the students represented the school well." Plans call for the district to do another job shadow event in the fall of the 2018-2019 school year.

Superintendent Lenihan also spent a considerable amount of time discussing the district's safety report.

He told the board that the report is divided into three areas - the Threat Assessment team, the Safety Team and the Communications team.

"With all of these areas, our ultimate goal is to keep students and staff safe," Lenihan said.

Each of the administrators presented information on upcoming events in their respective areas. These include an assembly entitled "Value Up" on March 16, Kindergarten Round-Up on March 16 and Spring Sprints on May 4.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, April 9 at 5 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School Library.