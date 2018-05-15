School board approves adding fourth kindergarten teacher

Approval was given to move forward with adding a fourth section of kindergarteners at Wayne Community Schools for the 2018-2019 school year.

Preliminary enrollment figures show that the class will have 81 students. This would result in each of the three kindergarten teachers having 27 students.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan presented information to the board on where an additional classroom could be located and noted that fire codes require kindergarten and first grade students to be on the first floor of a building.

Two rooms in the elementary building could be made into one, 600 square foot room and allow for a class of 15-18 students.

The financial impact of adding an additional staff member was discussed and board members said the class will be assessed on an annual basis to determine how many students are enrolled and the need for the fourth section. They did indicate that the position would be a permanent one, rather than a temporary one.

The board also approved, with regrets, the resignation of Dr. Lindsay McLaughlin as Wayne Community Schools Foundation Director. Dr. McLaughlin has accepted a teaching position with Wayne State College.

The resignation will become effective June 20.

First reading approval was given to the 2018-2019 Junior-Senior High School Student Handbook.

High School Principal Mark Hanson and Junior High Principal Dennis Dolliver highlighted some of the changes.

Among these is the way the school will determine the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of each graduating class, starting with the students who will graduate in 2022 (those who will be freshmen during the 2018-2019 school year). The determination will be made on a 100 percent scale, rather than a 4.0 scale. This will allow for grades to be calculated out to several decimal points. In the event of a tie at that point, the ACT score will be used to determine class ranking.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, June 11 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school.