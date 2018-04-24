Salute to Veterans to be held at Wayne State baseball game Saturday

The Wayne State College baseball team will hold their Salute to Veterans games on Saturday, April 28, when the Wildcats host Sioux Falls at 1:30 p.m. The salute is hosted in coordination with Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP).

Salute to Veterans game-day activities will include an honorary first pitch and presentation of the colors by the Wayne State College ROTC.

Veterans of the United States Armed Forces will be honored at the game. Veterans are eligible to receive complimentary admission to the game and reserved parking (while it is available).

Wayne State College Athletics is pleased to cosponsor this Salute to Veterans with Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership through their Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program. The program provides supportive services to low-income Veteran families in or transitioning to permanent housing. NENCAP is able to assist low-income Veteran families by providing a range of supportive services designed to promote housing stability. Representatives of the Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will be present at the game to answer questions and hand out further information about their program.

The idea for the salute to veterans and the coordination for the game is a project of WSC Business Administration service-learning students under the direction of Laura Dendinger, Professor of Business & Economics.