'Rustic Romance' theme of 2019 Wayne Prom

The 2019 Wayne High prom will be held Saturday, April 6 at the Beaumont Event and Concert Hall.

This year's theme is 'Rustic Romance.'

The Grand March begins at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. The menu is prime rib or grilled chicken in mushroom sauce.

The dance runs from 8 p.m. - midnight at the Beaumont.

There are 12 sophomore servers who have been chosen to help this year.

The prom court consists of the following students: Queen candidates - Avianna Doring, Grace Lindsay, Gabrielle Meyer, Maysn Dorey, and Skylar Cooper and King candidates - Tyler Gilliland, Drew Buck, Marcus Fertig, Aaron Reynolds and Nolan Kruse.