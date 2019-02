Mark Kanitz and Lukas Rix welcomed the public into Rustic at Mineshaft, the duo's new store in the former Mineshaft Mall, for Chamber Coffee Friday morning. Rix, recently back from Omaha, where he's been manning Prairie in Bloom, 1912 Emporium's "sister store," and Kanitz talked about the process of opening Rustic and Mineshaft and the growth of Rustic Treasures and 1912 Emporium.