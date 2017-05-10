Royalty crowned at Wayne High

Coronation ceremonies were held Wednesday evening for the 2017-2018 Homecoming royalty at Wayne High School.

Each candidate was introduced and future plans listed. Parents were recognized also.

Crowning this year's king, Mason Lee, was last year's queen Emily Matthes, assisted by crown bearer Leilah Bracher.

Kiley Hammer was crowned queen by last year's king, Lathan Ellis. He was assisted by Liam Rockhill.

Homecoming festivities continue through Friday and will culminate with the Homecoming dance at Wayne State College.