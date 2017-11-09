Road work scheduled south of Wakefield

Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation will begin work on N-16 south of Wakefield the week of Sept. 11.

The project begins at the N-16/N-35 junction and extends eight and one-half miles south. Work will include bridge deck repair and asphalt overlay.

Travel will be reduced to one lane and traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals while the bridge decks are repaired.

Work is anticipated to be completed in late fall.

