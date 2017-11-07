Road work scheduled near Wayne

Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation maintenance forces will begin armor coating on Wednesday, July 12 on N-15 from the south edge of Wayne to five miles south.

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect reduced speed, slight delays and loose gravel on the roadway.

Anticipated completion date is late afternoon on Thursday, July 13. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area.

