Ring Around Wayne
Tue, 12/06/2016 - 5:21pm CalynADunklau
Yesterday evening, handbell choirs from the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church performed their annual Christmas concert. The "Ring Around Wayne" concert, held at the National Guard Armory, included musical selections that were performed by individual churches as well as group pieces. A free-will offering was collected and evenly distributed between the four bell choirs to go toward maintenance of the bells and gloves.