Home / News / Ring Around Wayne

Ring Around Wayne

Tue, 12/06/2016 - 5:21pm CalynADunklau

Yesterday evening, handbell choirs from the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church performed their annual Christmas concert. The "Ring Around Wayne" concert, held at the National Guard Armory, included musical selections that were performed by individual churches as well as group pieces. A free-will offering was collected and evenly distributed between the four bell choirs to go toward maintenance of the bells and gloves. 

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here