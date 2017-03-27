Ribbon cutting held for Wayne's newest business

Even though the building at the corner of Second and Pearl Streets is more than 100 years old, it is home to Wayne's newest business.

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony were held at the 1912 Emporium on Friday.

Owners Lukas Rix and Mark Kanitz spoke during the morning Chamber Coffee prior to the ribbon cutting. They detailed the work that has gone into restoring the building to its 1912 appearance.

For Rix and Kanitz, the 1912 Emporium is the fourth business they have opened in Wayne.

They are also owners of the Coffee Shoppe, Rustic Treasures and Thrift Warehouse.

The 1912 Emporium contains items both new and vintage on both the main level and the second floor.