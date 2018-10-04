Resignations accepted, release from contract denied by school board

The resignations of three staff members at Wayne Community Schools were accepted, with regrets, during Monday's regular meeting of the Board of Education.

Emily Duerst, Brooke Reeson and Jennifer Cliff each submitted letters of resignation to the board prior to the meeting. Duerst had been teaching Spanish and Elementary Keyboard; Reeson had been teaching second and third grade Special Education and Cliff had served as the K-8 Guidance Counselor for the district.

Board members discussed at length the request from Tracy Anderson, Vocal Music Instructor, to release her from her contract with Wayne Community Schools.

Anderson, who has taught at Wayne for the last 13 years, was at Monday's meeting and said the opportunity for her to teach high school students at Norfolk had come up recently and she felt the opportunity would be a move forward in her career.

Board members said Anderson's position would not be easy to fill at this late notice, as there are not a lot of qualified candidates available.

Several board members praised Anderson for the work she has done while at Wayne Community Schools to promote the fine arts programs.

Following discussion, board members voted unanimously to deny the request.

The hiring of Mallorie Koch to fill the position being vacated by Emily Duerst was approved. In addition to duties at the high school, there is a possibility Koch will assist with ELL classes at Wayne Elementary.

The last day of school for students and staff were approved during the meeting.

The last day for the seniors will be Tuesday, May 8 with practice for graduation (which is Saturday, May 12). Students in K-11 will be dismissed for the summer on Friday, May 18. Pre-school graduation is set for Monday, May 14.

Teachers will be in school until Thursday, May 24 with an option to attend a presentation in Norfolk on Tuesday, May 29.

Bids were accepted for chrome books for the freshmen and a chrome cart. The total cost for the purchase if $33,992.66.

Also approved was a bid from Harris Solutions for $21,160 for software and training support for district's accounting software. Rochelle Nelson, Business Manager for the district, told the board that state regulations are changing and there will be additional requirements in the record-keeping.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, May 14 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.