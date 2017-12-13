Resignations accepted by board

The resignations, with regrets, of three teachers at Wayne Community Schools were accepted during Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education.

Diane Long will retire after 33 years of teaching fifth grade and will take part in the early retirement incentive.

Karen Schardt will retire after 40 years of teaching Family and Consumer Science classes. Fourteen of those years have been at Wayne Community Schools.

Doris Meyer will retire at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. She has taught math classes at Wayne High School for 26 years.

The board also approved the second reading of the school's Drone Policy, which has been reviewed by the Perry Law firm.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan updated the board on the district's Rule 10 Safety Audit.

He told the board that audit revolved more around the district's safety plan, rather than actual safety issues in the buildings. (That aspect is handled by the school's insurance company). He said the audit gave the school suggestions on possible changes and focused on "How prepared are you?" Lenihan said the school regularly conducts drills and in addition to the plan for dealing with an emergency at the school, has a plan to be notified if anything happens at Wayne State College.

Board members approved the superintendent's contract for the 2018-2019 school year with a 1.7 percent increase in the total package.

Superintendent Lenihan thanked the board for "allowing me to serve the district."

A first draft of the 2018-2019 school calender was presented to the board.

Classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 15. Christmas break will take place from Dec. 24 through Jan. 7 and graduation is set for Saturday, May 11. The last day of school for the 2018-2019 school year has tentatively been set for Friday, May 24. The actual date will be set at the April board meeting.

Each of the administrators presented information to the board on activities that have taken place in the last month.

Athletic Director Dennis Dolliver's report included information on a digital trophy case. The Wayne Athletic Boosters are considering the purchase of this device for the school and benefits of it were discussed.

During committee reports, it was noted that the building renovation is not yet complete. Work will be done over the Christmas break in an effort to complete the work and fix some issues that have been discovered.

Board members also looked at the results of student proficiency in recent tests.

It was noted that while students rankings are lower, Wayne Community Schools' students still achieved higher scores than the state average.

Also discussed was how the district is best able to measure student achievement in regards to grades correlating with ACT scores.

Following Monday's regular meeting and the monthly Honor Coffee, the board conducted a board retreat focusing on board goals, including student achievement, facilities and finance and communication.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.

