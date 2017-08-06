Resignation of council member, ordinance approval at council meeting

The Wayne City Council is one member short following the resignation of Ward 1 representative Nick Muir.

Muir submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Ken Chamberlain during Tuesday's meeting of the city council.

Muir and his family are staying in Wayne, but are moving out of Ward 1 and therefore, he is not eligible to represent that ward.

Muir told the council he would like to stay active in city government and would like to retain his seat on the Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA). He said that if the city were ever to consider having an at-large council representative, he would be interested in that type of position also.

"It has been a pleasure serving on the council and I have found that people are willing to talk about issues," Muir said.

Mayor Ken Chamberlain thanked Muir for his service and said "we hate to see you go."

Council members gave second and third reading approval to a number of ordinances during Tuesdays meeting.

Two of the ordinances deal with creating street and sewer districts for the Crown II Project, which will allow for the building of 15 single-family homes in the area near Tomar Drive and Jaxon Street.

Two other ordinances passed will allow for the installation of a stop sign at the corner of Grainland Road and Pheasant Run and set speed limits on Grainland Road.

Ordinances receiving second reading approval dealt with the annexation of real estate to the city for the Beaumont Event Center, the re-zoning of a piece of property from I-1 Light Industrial and Manufacturing to R-2 Residential and creating a water extension district for the Beaumont Event Center project.

Council members also approved a resolution approving a consulting services agreement addendum with C.H. Guernsey & Company to help evaluate what kinds of electricity generation engines the city can afford and how to pay for the project.

City Administrator Lowell Johnson explained what services the company is providing to the city and the requirements of being a part of the Southwest Power Pool.

Council members took action to approve the job description and authorize the city clerk to advertise for the position of Finance Director for the city of Wayne.

Nancy Braden, the current Finance Director, is planning to retire at the end of the year.

Council member Matt Eischeid asked the mayor if the city can actively look for a candidate and bring someone to Wayne who they feel is qualified for the position. He was told that the city would do just that and had some names in mind in regard to the position.

The final item on Tuesday's agenda was that of setting a date for the first meeting in July.

Because the Fourth of July falls on the first Tuesday of the month, the council is required to hold a meeting either the Monday before or the Wednesday or Thursday following.

After a brief discussion, council members voted to have the meeting on Thursday, July 6 at the regular time.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.