Relay For Life held in Wayne

Jolene Lichty, a cancer survivor from O'Neill, was the featured speaker at this year's Wayne County Relay For Life.

The event was held Thursday evening on the campus of Wayne State College.

Lichty shared her cancer story and said since her diagnosis has used the word FAITH to define her life.

The "F" stands for her faith in God; the "A" for attitude; the "I" for Inventory (having less physical and mental clutter in your life); the "T" for trust and the "H" for humor.

The evening also included recognition of the cancer survivors present; a silent auction and concluded with a luminaria ceremony.

Food was provided by the Northeast Nebraska Cattlemen, Pizza Hut and several other donors.

Proceeds from the event go to the American Cancer Society.