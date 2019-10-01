Reckless driving pursuit leads to short school lockdown in Wayne

According to a press release from the Wayne Police Department, the City of Wayne’s 911 Center received a report of a white SUV traveling at high rates of speed at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9. The vehicle had forced several other vehicles off Highway 35 between Wakefield and Wayne.

A Wayne police officer sighted the SUV in Wayne, westbound on Highway 35. The vehicle was still traveling at a high rate of speed and passed another vehicle in the center lane as the officer tried to catch up. A pursuit ensued with the SUV entering into a residential area of Wayne. The driver of the vehicle stopped and ran from the scene.

Because the residential area was close to Wayne Community Schools and because the chase happened near the time of school dismissal, the Wayne Police Department notified the school and requested the buildings go into lock down as a precautionary measure.

Only a few short minutes later, additional officers located the suspect in the 400 block of West 10th Street. The suspect, 26 year old Juan Pena Tamayo of Wakefield, was apprehended without incident. The school then lifted lockout and students were dismissed at 3:30 p.m.

“We place a high priority on the safety of our students and staff and we take that responsibility very seriously. We will always take appropriate measures to that end. We thank the Wayne PD for their immediate communication to us in this matter,” a message sent to Wayne parents from the school district said.

Tamayo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving during suspension/revocation, and other numerous traffic infractions. Tamayo was jailed Wednesday and is awaiting formal charges from the Wayne County Attorney’s Office.