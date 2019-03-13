Home / News / Randolph asking residents in low-lying areas to evacuate

Randolph asking residents in low-lying areas to evacuate

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 2:42pm Sarah Lentz

According to a press release from Cedar County Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin, some residents in Randolph are being asked to evacuate.

Due to flooding occurring in the City of Randolph, residents in low-lying areas are being asked to evacuate immediately. Included in those low-lying areas are those who live along Hughson, Wayne, Park and Walden streets. Those already experiencing flooding should also evacuate, according to the press release. Those evacuating are asked to report to the Randolph City Auditorium.

Cedar County has received multiple reports of water over the roadway on both state highways and county roads. Travel through flooded areas is dangerous. Motorists are asked to use caution and slow down while traveling Wednesday. Several county roads are closed due to flooding.

