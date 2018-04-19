Rainbow World celebrating 25 years

Rainbow World Preschool and Child Development Center was started by a group of parents who wanted child care for their children.

This group first wrote a grant and, with the help of the city of Wayne and the local banks, they were able to open the child care center in 1993.

The facility, located at 1110 East 14th Street in Wayne, will be hosting an open house in observance of 25 years of operation. The event will be Friday, April 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

Shelly Fehringer became the director 14 years ago.

With the help of some already dedicated staff, we changed the program into a Child Development Center. We concentrated not only on excellent care but the needs of the child in every aspect of their development," Fehringer said.

Rainbow World quickly started to grow and before long grew out of the building. The facility built a preschool /school age addition in 2008 and the Infant/Toddler addition in 2013.

"We now have an enrollment of 150 children ranging from 16 months to 12 years. I currently have 35 staff members, including some who have been here for 10-14 years," Fehringer said.

She added that she "truly believe that the success of the program is due to the parents who team up with our teachers and believe in the process.'

When looking through old files, it is estimated that Rainbow World has served approximately 1,500 children in Wayne and the surrounding communities.