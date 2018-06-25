Home / News / Rain, hail damage area crops

Rain, hail damage area crops

Mon, 06/25/2018 - 11:34am claraosten

While it is too early to make a determination on the extent of the crop losses, a hail storm on Saturday evening caused damage to area corn and soybean fields.

The crop is still in its early growing stage and may be able to make up for the loss of some of the leaves, but yields may be reduced because of the damage.

Rain reports vary throughout the area, with flash flood watches and warnings being issued for many areas of northeast Nebraska.

The Wayne Herald

Previous issues
