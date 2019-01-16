Public hearing, lagoon update on council agenda

A public hearing regarding the final plat for property in the southeast portion of the city of Wayne and the status of the sludge in the former city lagoon were among the topics on the Wayne City Council agenda on Tuesday.

Brent Pick came before the council regarding the final plat for Logan Valley Industrial Park Third Addition. The property is located east of Centennial Road and south of Highway 35.

Joel Hansen, City Planner, told the council that the Planning Commission had approved the request, with the exception of a change in the size of the easement. Pick told the council that while he would prefer to have the language remain as it was originally, he was "okay with the change."

Following the public hearing, council members approved the resolution in regard to the final plat.

City Administrator Wes Blecke gave an update on the sludge remaining in the city's lagoon.

Blecke said testing has been done on the volatility of the sludge to determine how best to deal with it. He noted that if the sludge tests come back favorably for the city, the sludge could be spread without having to be incorporated into the soil. This would be less costly.

Additional information on the sludge, as well as cost estimates for removal, will be presented as they become available.

Police Chief Marlen Chinn presented information to the council on an application to the Crime Commission for grant funds to help pay for digital citation equipment for the city's police vehicles.

Chief Chinn told the council that it is now being required that all citations be handled digitally, although the department has been granted an extension to continue to use paper citiations through the end of the year.

Chief Chinn is planning to submit a grant application to allow for five digital units for the department at a cost of approximately $23,000. The city would be responsible for some of the costs associated with installing the equipment.

City council members also approved a resolution appointing JEO Consulting as the Special Engineer to be used for the design and reconstruction of the Nebraska Street from Second Street to Seventh Street Project. This project is in conjunction with the Community Development Block Grant Community Development Grant that the city was awarded earlier.

It is anticipated that the project could be bid out and started yet this year.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.