Providence Community Pharmacy Opening Soon

Plans to open the Providence Community Pharmacy are currently underway and began immediately upon Skopko Pharmacy’s announcement to close. This expansion will allow the community to continue to have options when it comes to where they choose to fill their prescriptions.

Providence Medical Center administration has worked quickly to secure a location and a pharmacy team for the Providence Community Pharmacy.

“Although there are many details to finalize, we plan to open the retail pharmacy mid-March 2019. We are enthusiastic about what this expansion will offer our patients, our service area and the community of Wayne,” Jim Frank, CEO of Providence Medical Center said.

Providence Community Pharmacy will be located at 803 Providence Road, Suite 101 in the Sunnyview Business Park. The retail pharmacy will employ the pharmacists and certified pharmacy technician team previously employed by Shopko Pharmacy.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to bring on an experienced team with an exceptional reputation,” Frank said.

“I am very excited about the expansion because I believe it will bring considerable value to our patients and the community. It is also important for our patients to know that the hospital’s excellent working relationships with the other area pharmacies will continue to be a priority for us. The same quality of care will be delivered regardless of the patient’s pharmacy of choice,” Kim Lueders, Director of Pharmacy at Providence Medical Center said.

There are several benefits to opening the Providence Community Pharmacy in Wayne, but the ultimate purpose is to continue offering a healthcare service in this community that benefits many.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with Providence Medical Center and be able to continue providing pharmaceutical care to the community. I look forward to providing care to new patients and patients I’ve spent years building relationships with,”Becky Barner, Pharmacist, Providence Community Pharmacy said.

Providence Medical Center is committed to keeping the public informed so please watch for regular updates about this expansion in the days and weeks to come.