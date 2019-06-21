Providence Community Pharmacy Hosts Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

June 21 was a special day for the Providence Community Pharmacy as staff, community members, pharmacy patients and the Wayne Area Economic Chamber Ambassadors. The community gathered to celebrate the pharmacy’s grand opening. During the Chamber Coffee, Jim Frank, Providence Medical Center CEO greeted those in attendance with words of appreciation for the support received while making the retail pharmacy a reality after the Shopko Pharmacy closed.

Frank also expressed his gratitude for the hard and quick work that was done by the hospital personnel who helped make the idea come to life. Kim Lueders, PMC Director of Pharmacy was instrumental in bringing this vision to fruition and worked diligently to establish the retail pharmacy.

Lueders shared similar sentiments of appreciation for those involved and their service area for supporting the pharmacy by utilizing the new

option.

Lastly, Becky Barner, retail pharmacist and pharmacy coordinator spoke of the transition she and her former Shopko Pharmacy team went through to become the Providence Community Pharmacy team. Barner also informed the group about the services currently offered and the additional services that will be offered in the future once finalization processes are complete.

“We have a lot to be excited about and this journey with Providence Medical Center has been better than we could have expected. Now that the logistics of opening a new pharmacy are behind us we are looking forward to focusing on our pharmacy customers and are excited about the retail pharmacy’s future,” Becky Barner, Providence Community Pharmacy Pharmacist said.