Prom royalty announced at Wayne High School

Wayne High School's Prom is Saturday, April 22 starting at 6 p.m. with the Grand March.

The Grand March will take place in Ramsey Theatre on the campus of Wayne State College. It will include the coronation of this year's King and Queen.

Dinner will follow (prime rib or chicken alfredo). The festivities will end with the dance in the Student Center on the WSC campus.

The theme this year is A Night in the Spotlight, which is a reference to a Hollywood/red carpet event.

This year's Prom Court includes Queen candidates:

Hannah Belt, the daughter of Randy and Jill Belt;

Ashten Gibson, the daughter of Brian and Shannon Gibson;

Caitlin Janke, the daughter of Chad and Pamela Janke;

Shanda Lambert, the daughter of Anne Liska and Tom and Lana Lambert and

Marta Pulfer, the daughter of Kent and Jodi Pulfer.

King Candidates include:

William Anderson, the son of Steve and Peg Anderson;

Tanner DeBoer, the son of Mitch and Buffany DeBoer;

Devan Henschke, the son of Damon and Tracy Henschke;

RJ Liska, the son of Bob and Stephanie Liska and

Tyler Lutt, the son of Steve and Jodi Lutt.