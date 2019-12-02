Principal, counselor resignations accepted at board meeting

Wayne Community Schools is looking for a new high school principal and 7-12 guidance counselor following action taken at Monday's meeting of the Board of Education.

The board accepted, with regrets, the resignations of Mark Hanson, high school principal, and Melody Hill, high school guidance counselor, at the meeting.

Hanson has served as principal at Wayne High School for 15 years and told the board "this has been a great place to work."

Hill has worked for the district for 12 years and board members commended her for the work she has done with Wayne High students.

During Monday's meeting, the board listened to information, via a Zoom meeting, from Shannon Vogler with the Nebraska AdvanceED Office. Vogler highlighted some of the findings from the district's recent accreditation visit.

She talked about the district's strengths, including strong leadership at all levels, a solid improvement process, a positive culture and commitment to achieving goals.

Final results from the visit will be released later this year.

Hannah Smith, Family and Consumer Science Instructor at the school, spoke to the board on her desire to implement a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program at Wayne Community Schools. The program would be available for students in grades 7-12 with a goal to "make the community and society a better place."

Among the core values of FCCLA is provide "a unique opportunity for youth to learn how to be an effective leader through positive youth development."

During new business portion of the meeting, the board voted to add FCCLA as an activity for the 2019-2020 school year.

Second reading approval was given to a document which will begin the process of implementing an After School Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

Elementary Principal Russ Plager talked to the board on the work he and a committee he recruited have done to guage interest in the program, determine how it would be run and estimate costs of the program.

Plager told the board a number of grants have already been secured and additional funding could be available in coming years. He also said there is considerable interest from Wayne State College to provide college students to work with the elementary students in the program.

Work will be done on the gym floor at Wayne High School this summer.

A bid of $25,001.60 was accepted from Egan Supply Company to remove the stain, replace a number of boards and apply a sealant. The work will be done this summer.

Plans for a Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) project are moving forward. A contract with Carlson, West, Provondra was approved at a cost of $18,000 for architectural services and a system review. These steps will determine what needs to be done with the elementary's school's heating/cooling system before any repair work is done.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at the junior-senior high school library.