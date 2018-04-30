Power drive team continues winning ways

After having the first race of the season cancelled due to weather, the Wayne High Power Drive team has earned honors in both of its next competitions.

The team is now gearing up (pun intended) for state competition to be held in Wayne on Saturday, May 5.

During a race in Lincoln, Wayne's Car E39 received first place in endurance. It completed 71 laps (three laps / 1.15 miles ahead of second place).

According to Tony Cantrell, Power Drive Advisor, "this was the highest lap total of all classes that competed that day."

The rally was held at the UNL tractor testing facility in Lincoln

In competition at Hastings on April 28, Car E39 again received first place in endurance and held the fastest lap of the day out of all classes that competed (this was six seconds faster than closest competitor).

This season Car E39 has completed 57.5 miles in competition. Since it was built, Car E39 has completed more than 800 miles in competition.

At the state competition in Wayne on Saturday, the first heat will begin at noon and the second heat at 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the First National Bank Service Center, located at 1100 East 10th Street. It will involve two, 90 minute heats of racing

The public is invited to attend the free admission event and encouraged to bring a lawn chair. A concession stand will be available.

Plans call for streaming the results live via YouTube so you can keep up with the race even if you cannot make it.

"This is the first year Wayne has hosted state competition and our 14th straight year attending state competition," Cantrell said.

"Students have been working on the car since the beginning of the school year. We worked two days a week until March, when we began to work every day. This year we made major changes to the braking system, wheels, and appearance," he said. "All of the hard work (seen or not) has paid off with two race wins this year."