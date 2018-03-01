Potential future president is first baby born in 2018 at PMC

A presidential little boy entered the world Tuesday at Providence Medical Center, claiming the 1st baby of 2018 title.

Harrison Russ Allen was born Jan. 2 at 4:36 p.m. weighing in at just over 8 pounds and measuring 20 inches long.

Harrison joins two older brothers, both just as presidential as him. Carter, 4.5 years old, and Lincoln, 2.5 years, were ready to welcome Harrison into the family.

Parents Reed and Heidi Allen of Wayne have used the last names of former presidents for their boys and continued the tradition with Harrison.

His middle name is a nod to his grandfather Russ Allen of Pender.

Dr. Melissa Dobbins delivered Harrison. This is the fourth year in a row that a baby delivered by Dobbins has been the first of the year.

According to Reed, Carter is a fan of Harrison but Lincoln isn't so sure yet. What both boys were sure of was how fun it was going to be to open all of the gifts that will be coming home with them for their baby brother.

From a diaper bag to a boppy pillow, toys to blankets and stuffed animals to diapers, the new addition is sure to have fun with all the gifts the community members and businesses have donated.

The couple thanked the community members and businesses that donated gifts, stating that they certainly didn't expect this amount and that the community support was a great thing to be a part of.

"Even with the third one, it's helpful," Reed said. "We want to thank everyone for the gifts."