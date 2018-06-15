Pollinator importance stressed in coming week

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are gearing up to celebrate National Pollinator Week June 18 – 24 by publishing a content series highlighting the importance of pollinator habitat for bees and butterflies, as well as other wildlife -- namely upland birds. Articles, videos and social media posts throughout the week will emphasize highly diverse pollinator habitat and its vital, dual role in producing pheasants and quail along with bees, butterflies and a host of other pollinator species.

In addition, the Logan Creek Pheasants Forever Chapter will be hosting a Pollinator Habitat Event at the farm of Scott and Pam Heinemann, located at 57116 849th Rd, Winside, on June 27 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring sunblock and bug repellant to the free event. For more information on the event, contact Scott at 402-375-5594.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever pollinator content will be available as stories and social media posts throughout all of National Pollinator Week at the following locations: PF homepage, PF Facebook, PF Twitter, QF homepage, QF Facebook and QF Twitter.

June 18: The Birds & The Bees: Article explains how forbs (flowering plants) are the habitat nexus between birds, honey bees and butterflies.

June 19: Milkweed, Monarchs and Roosters: Monarch populations have plummeted by 90 percent in the last decade. Through Pheasants Forever’s seed programs and habitat efforts, the organization is leading the nation in putting milkweed back on the landscape for the benefit of monarchs AND game birds.

June 20: The Dakota Connection: Each year, honey bees born and raised in North Dakota and South Dakota are shipped across the country to pollinate almond orchards in California and blueberry farms in Maine. Not coincidentally, the same grassland habitat that makes the Dakotas the top two honey bee producing states also makes them the top producing pheasant states.

June 21: I-35 Corridor for Pheasants, Quail, and Monarchs: Interstate 35 stretches from Duluth, Minnesota to Dallas, Texas, and cuts through the heart of pheasant and quail country. Not coincidentally, this same highway dissects the heart of America’s monarch habitat and recovery zone.

June 22: Roadsides for Wildlife: Ditches and rights-of-way are often the most over-looked habitat opportunities for pheasants, quail, bees and butterflies. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are working with state and federal departments of transportation and natural resource agencies to maximize these habitat corridors for a wide array of wildlife species.

June 23: Pollinators, Pump Shotguns, and Passing on Traditions: Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are working with schools and community organizations to plant pollinator plots and engage a new generation in conservation. See how one Nebraska community does it up big.

June 24: CRP Works for Pheasants, Quail, Pollinators and You: In the 2016 White House Plan to recover bee and monarch populations, the federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) was identified as the single best tool for creating pollinator habitat.

Find the complete pollinator article in next week's Wayne Herald.