Policies, last day of school discussed at board meeting

School board policies dealing with community relations, administration and business received first reading approval during Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan told the board that the goal is to review all board policies by August. The committee reviewing the policies plans to remove any that are redundant and compare those the district is currently using with those recommended by the Perry Law firm.

Lenihan highlighted several of the policies in each of the areas that have been visited and explained some of the changes that are being made, as well as a form to be used by patrons of the district in regard to complaints.

Barring any weather-related school closings in the next month, students at Wayne Community Schools will finish the 2016-2017 school year on Tuesday, May 23.

During Monday's meeting Superintendent Lenihan told the board that students in kindergarten through 11th grade will be dismissed for the year at noon that day. Teachers will be finished on Friday, May 26. The last day for seniors will be Monday, May 8 with practice for graduation taking place before graduation on Saturday, May 13.

The last day of school at the Early Learning Center will be Friday, May 12 with graduation set for Monday, May 15.

Tucker Hight presented information to the board on the board's English Language Learner (ELL) program. He explained the qualifications for being in the program and noted that in recent years the district has gone from having 4.61 percent of the school population in that category to 7.02 percent.

"We are seeing a large increase in the number of students in our school that are coming from an area where language spoken is something other than English," Hight said.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Lenihan talked about the re-VISION grant writing process.

He noted that the grant application is due May 1 and the district will know by mid-June if funding is received. The grant is targeted at staffing for the district's Ag and Business programs, funding for the CTE curriculum and providing for a career readiness program.

Lenihan presented a legislative update on current bills in the legislature that would impact the district and said the legislation would not affect the Wayne Community Schools to a large degree.

In regard to the next fiscal year's budget, Lenihan said that at the current time, the upcoming budget would result in a $31,000 increase, which is considerably less than one percent of the total budget.

Wayne High Principal Mark Hanson noted several upcoming events at the school, including the district-wide ACT testing for juniors on Wednesday, April 19 and Honors Night on Friday, April 28.

Other upcoming events for the district include the Alumni Tournament Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, Spring Sprints on Friday, May 5 and the Athletic Banquet on Tuesday, May 16.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.