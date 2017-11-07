Policies, handbooks discussed by board

Policies dealing with construction, internal board policies and by-laws of the board were reviewed during Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education.

The board is in the process of reviewing all of its policies and working with the Perry Law firm to review and update the school's policies.

The policies received first reading approval at Monday's meeting and will be brought to the board again at the August meeting for final approval. At that time, the board will have completed its review of all current policies.

The board also approved several policies that require annual review. These include the district's acknowledgment of the Superintendent as CEO of the district, Parental Involvement, Anti-Bullying and Student Fees.

A policy in regard to the Homeless Student was tabled until a later meeting due to updates being made.

Second reading of the K-6 Handbook was held with changes made as requested at the last meeting.

Board members also listened to information in regard to the 2017-2018 Teacher Handbook.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan told the board that changes were made in regard to the hours of duty for teachers in an attempt to keep all times consistent.

He had originally suggested teachers be on duty from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but after consideration, determined that 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. would be more appropriate.

"Most of our teachers are here early and stay late. We just want to make sure teachers are available for students, both before and after school," Lenihan said.

In other agenda items, the board received an update from Superintendent Lenihan on the renovation project at the high school. He told the board that the project has been going well and he has been impressed with the project manager, who has been on site at all hours of the day to make sure the project is going according to schedule.

Lenihan explained to the board a number of changes that have taken place as part of the project. Some of these have resulted in additional costs, while others have meant a deduction. The end result of the changes have resulted in an additional $215 for the project.

Lenihan said that the locker room portion of the project should be completed before the start of the fall sports practices.

The district received a dividend check in the amount of $5,211 from EMC Insurance. This was due to reduction in the number of workman's compensation claims submitted by the district.

An update was presented on bus transportation for the district and approved. It will allow for an additional stop at the Vintage Hill Park in the northeast portion of Wayne. This will not change the bus route as a bus passes this location on its way out of town.

Also approved was the purchase of a 2006 Ford Box Truck from Arnie's Ford. The truck will be used by the band to transport equipment and uniforms and can be used by the lunch program if necessary.

A bid for milk products was also approved. The bid submitted by Hiland Dairy is very similar to that of last year.

Wayne Community Schools Foundation Director Lindsay McLaughlin updated the board on recent activities, including a golf tournament and all class reunion held in conjunction with the Wayne Chicken Show. She noted that alumni presented appreciated the events.

McLaughlin said a breakfast is being planned for those involved with agriculture to introduce newly hired Ag Education instructor Toni Rasmussen and to discuss the implementation of an FFA program for the school.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. This time is later than normal due to the school's open house that evening.