Police department warns people to lock doors

In recent weeks the Wayne Police Department has received several calls of burglaries, especially to residences in the city of Wayne.

Police Chief Marlen Chinn reminds everyone it is in their best interest to lock the doors of their homes and cars, especially if they will not be near them for an extended period of time.

"For those that enjoy technology, the new doorbell monitoring devices work well, especially for those who receive lots of packages," Chief Chinn said.

Anyone with information in regard to the burglaries is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department at (402) 375-2626.