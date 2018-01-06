PMC number used in phone scam

Providence Medical Center (PMC) has become aware of a phone scam that is occurring in our regional community. If you receive a recorded message stating that you need to call PMC about your debt or credit card debt, please be aware that the call has not originated from Providence Medical Center even though the Caller ID may list a PMC phone number! The Federal Trade Commission calls these types of recorded phone scams 'robocalls.'

According to the FTC, these types of phone scams are becoming more common as technology continues to advance. Unfortunately, PMC has no recourse in regard to these calls and cannot stop or prevent them from happening. The FTC website provides recommendations for those that receive a robocall. You may contact the FTC by calling 1-888-382-1222.