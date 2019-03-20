Plans approved for street improvement project

Acting as the Board of Equalization, members of the Wayne City Council tabled two resolutions during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The resolutions deal with street and sanitary sewer costs in Street Improvement District No. 2017-1 (Fourth Street Project) and Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 2017-1 (Fourth Street).

Council members were told additional details about the project and district boundaries needed to be obtained before a vote could be taken.

Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting spoke at the meeting on the plans and estimated costs for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvements, Second to Seventh Street Project.

He told the council the project is ready to go out for bids and two options will be available to contractors. The first would require substantial completion by Nov. 15, 2019 and the second would require the work to be substantially completed by September of 2020.

Mooberry said the estimated cost for construction of the project is $1.19 million. This is slightly higher than original estimates because of unknown soil conditions that may require extra materials and time to be handled properly.

Following Mooberry's presentation, council members voted unanimously to approve the resolution moving the project forward.

Council members listened to an update from Bryce Meyer, representing the Recreation and Performing Arts Community Task Force.

Meyer said the task force consists of representatives from Wayne State College, Wayne Community Schools and the city of Wayne. The group has been meeting regularly since it was formed in September of last year.

A survey has been distributed to area residents and is available online to obtain public input on the possibility of three projects in the city - an indoor pool, additional gymnasium space and a performing arts facility.

The deadline for completing the survey is April 1 and the task force hopes to have 4,000 surveys completed by that time. The results will then be tabulated and information brought to the city council at the end of April.

In other action, council members passed a resolution and ordinance authorizing the sale of two outlots in Western Ridge II Addition to the Wayne Community Redevelopment Authority.

The three readings of the ordinance were waived, allowing the project to move forward and building on the parcel of land to begin.

Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.