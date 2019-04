Pizza Hut was the site of the Weekly Chamber Coffee on April 19.

Jon Lierman, store manager, Jennifer Earle, area coach and Jim Molacek, Director of Operations all spoke during the coffee. Lierman told those in attendance of Pizza Hut’s plans for the upcoming Chicken Show and noted that Pizza Hut has sponsored the Hot Wings Eating Contest and Hard Boiled Egg Eating Contest at the Chicken Show for a number of years.