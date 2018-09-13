Pink Flamingo Nite to feature Lincoln comedian

Plans continue to be made for the fourth annual Pink Flamingo Nite to be held Thursday, Oct. 4 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

'Time to Flamingle' gets underway at 5 p.m. and runs through 9:30 p.m.

Sponsors include Providence Medical Center, Our Savior Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Churches in America (WELCA) and Pac-N-Save.

Supporting funds are being provided by Thrivent Financial

The keynote speaker for this year's Pink Flamingo Nite will be T. Marni Vos from Lincoln.

A former educator, she taught theatre, speech and drama at Waverly until 1983 when she gave this up to work full time as a comedian.

"I believe laughter is one of the graces granted to us all. It is a powerful tool that we were given the moment we took our first breath - because we would need it all our days," Vos said.

She has presented keynote speeches in 46 states and Canada — New York to Los Angels and every state in between. She is funny and insightful, helping audiences understand how important laughter is in daily life. She is a clean and refreshing humorist, entertaining as she motivates and inspires her audiences.

She was voted Artist of the Year in Nebraska and one of only seven women in 20 years to become one of the five finalists in the prestigious San Francisco International Stand-up Comedy Competition. This is a competition where over 400 compete each year.

She has performed on Life Time's "Girls Night Out," opened for Jay Leno a the Comedy and Magic Club (Hermosa Beach) and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

According to her biography, "She is a master speaker with a wealth of knowledge who is rich in experience and abundant in humor. She's a down to earth person, easy to visit with and is looking forward to coming to Wayne to be the keynote speaker on Oct. 4."