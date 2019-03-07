Pickup purchase, ATV regulations on council agenda

An executive session to discuss electricity, discussion on the purchase of a pick-up and how to handle ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on city streets were among topics debated during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

The meeting began with the presentation of a $30,000 check from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD).

Jerry Allemann, representing the LENRD, presented the check and a sign to be displayed naer the Verascourt Play area at College Hill Park. He told the council that the LENRD is "happy to support projects such as this with a goal to provide recreation and conserve natural resources."

Tracy Golden, General Manager of Northeast Public Power, introduced himself to the council and talked about the power district's goals for providing for safe, reliable and reasonably priced power to the area.

Golden talked about the technology being put into place to help pinpoint electrical outages in a timely manner and the load capabilities to the current electrical system.

Following his presentation, the council went into executive session with Golden and David Levy, an attorney with Baird Holm LLP to discuss possible litigation.

Council members spent a considerable amount of time discussing the purchase of a pickup truck to be used by the Wayne street department.

The city is able to purchase a 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup with a diesel engine through the state bid system from Arnie's Ford for $40,750. The city would take delivery of the vehicle after Oct. 1 of this year and it would be paid for with funds from next fiscal budget.

Council member Chris Woehler questioned the need for a pickup with a diesel engine and noted that the current vehicle used by the city would be a better fit for moving concrete forms and safer for city employees.

"There is nothing heavy enough that the city needs a diesel pickup and we have a $50,000 truck that is just sitting around. With it, city employees can put the concrete forms on with a skid loader, which is much safer," Woeher said.

Joel Hansen, City Planner, said the city crews work with concrete in small segments and generally only have to load a few forms. He also noted that the street department would use the new pickup to move snow if necessary and would not have to have the diesel engine if the council chose to go with the gas engine option.

Following debate, the council voted 6-2 in favor of the purchase with council members Woehler and Jon Haase voting against the purchase.

After a lengthy discussion and input from City Attorney Amy Miller, council members tabled the second reading of an ordinance to amend the city code dealing with all-terrain vehicles (ATV), utility vehicles (UTV), golf cars and lawn movers on city streets.

Miller told the council they needed to determine what their goal or purpose was with the ordinance and said that an option would be to create two ordinances, one for ATVs and UTVs and another for golf cars and lawn mowers.

It was noted that there are state statutes in place for ATVs and UTVs and the city statutes have to be at least that strict. The city can make additional requirements.

The ordinance will come before the council at a future meeting.

Council members approved a request from Wayne State College acknowledging the requirements for the use of the highway for the Homecoming Parade and Band Day on Saturday, Oct. 5.

A resolution was passed approving an employee agreement for City Administrator Wes Blecke for one year. Blecke's salary for the coming year will be $101,000

JEO Consulting will serve as the special engineer for various city of Wayne projects in 2019 following the passage of an resolution at Tuesday's meeting.

JEO will have an office at City Hall and spend time in Wayne each week. The firm will be available for consultation and the city will receive a discount on engineering services for future projects.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.