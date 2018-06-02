Phil Vassar to perform at Wayne County Fair

Need something to warm you up during these cold days???

How about the fact that the Wayne County Fair is less than six months away and entertainment for this year's fair has been announced by the Wayne County Agricultural Society.

The 2018 Wayne County Fair begins Wednesday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, July 29.

Highlighting this year's schedule will be a performance by Phil Vassar on Saturday, July 28.

Vassar is scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m. in front of the grandstand, following the opening act, Ned LeDoux.

Phil Vassar is as driven today as he was when he first left his Lynchburg, Va. home to pursue – and realize – his dream of making his mark in entertainment. A career that has seen the release of eight albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, Billboard Country Songwriter of the Year, countless hits as a singer and songwriter and a mantle full of awards and the launch of his own Rodeowave Entertainment label continues to expand and evolve.

As a singer/songwriter, Phil has hit the Top 5 seven times with songs like “Carlene,” “Last Day of My Life” and “American Child” and topped the charts with “In A Real Love” and the perennial favorite “Just Another Day in Paradise.” Known as one of Nashville’s top tunesmiths, his songs other artists have taken to #1 include “My Next Thirty Years” by Tim McGraw, “She’s Right On The Money” by Alan Jackson, and Jo Dee Messina’s “Bye, Bye” and “I’m Alright.” New artist David Nail had a hit with Phil’s “The Sound of a Million Dreams,” which Billboard named the #1 song in their Top 10 Country Songs of 2012.

Ned LeDoux was born in Kaycee, Wy., also the hometown of his father, country music singer, Chris LeDoux. The younger LeDoux began playing drums in his father's road band, Western Underground, in 1998. LeDoux began recording solo material in 2015, working with producer Mac McAnally.

Additionally, the bullriding will take place on Thursday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., the tractor pull is set for Friday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. and the fair wraps up with the traditional demolition derby on Sunday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

Organizers are working on scheduling some type of entertainment for Wednesday, July 25.

Ticket sales for season passes for this year's fair are as follows:

April 1 to May 13 — $35; May 14 to July 24 — $45; July 25 to 29 — $50. Single Day passes will be $15.