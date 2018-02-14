Personnel resignations, hirings highlight board agenda

The resignations of a teacher and staff member, along with the hiring of three teachers and a staff member were on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education met in regular session on Monday.

The resignation of Special Education teacher Stacy Johnson, with regrets was accepted. Johnson and her family will be moving to Palymara. Also accepted was the resignation of Director of Maintenance Travis Meyer, with regrets. The resignation is effect March 2. Meyer is going into business and will be staying in the Wayne community.

Board members approved the hiring of Jordan Widner to fill the Director of Maintenance position. In discussing the hiring, Superintendent Mark Lenihan told the board that Widner "is excited about the opportunity."

Teachers hired at Monday's meeting included Andi Diediker for fifth grade; Jesse Mayo for 7-12 Special Education and Lauren Gilliland for 7-12 Math. Several of these positions will also include coaching, although the exact arrangement has not yet been made.

In other action, the board approved the design of playground project at the elementary school and gave the Wayne Basketball Development Association (WBDA) approval to raise funds for the project.

Board members also listened to a presentation from Diana Davis, a teacher at school, on a program she and several other are implementing titled "No One Eats Alone." Davis told the board the goal is to help eliminate isolation of students. The plan is to organize students into groups, based on the month of their birthday, to eat lunch with during each of the junior-senior high school lunch periods.

Superintendent Lenihan updated the board on legislative bills in the Nebraska Legislature that are being watched and those that would impact the district. He also commented on early childhood education, stating that 86 percent of school districts in the state of Nebraska provide early childhood education.

Mark Hanson, Wayne High Principal, presented information on the upcoming Job Shadowing Day, set for Feb. 21. Approximately 40 businesses in Wayne have agreed to have students visit their businesses that day. Juniors from Wayne High will have the opportunity to visit a business in the morning and one in the afternoon. They will then be graded on reports from the day's activities.

Included in the report from the Foundation and Community Relations committee was the fact that the annual Alumni Tournaments will be held Friday and Saturday, March 30-31.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, March 12 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.