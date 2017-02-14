Personnel, building project highlight board meeting

The resignations of three faculty members and the hiring of three faculty members, along with a detailed report on the bid for the locker room renovation took up the majority of Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education.

Resignations were accepted, with regrets for sixth grade teacher Heidi Thompson, Special Education teacher Cathy Hobza and ELL teacher Darlene Lililenkamp.

Teaching positions were filled in three areas. Julie Osnes was hired for the Library Media position, Pam VanderVeen was hired for the high school English position and Gwen Frideres was hired for the preschool position.

Ms. Toni Rasmussen, who has been hired for the position of Ag Teacher, was at Monday's meeting to talk about her background and plans for implementing an Ag program at the school.

The Albion area native told the board she will graduate from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in May and is "extremely excited to begin this program."

She told the board she plans to offer more than one section of several classes to allow students in grade 9-12 the opportunity to take introductory level classes. In addition, she will be teaching exploratory classes to seventh and eighth grade students to allow them to "get a taste of the program."

Jon Carlson of Carlson, West Povondra spoke at length to the board on the bids that were received for the locker room/CTE project.

The district received five bids for the project with the low bid from TIJ Construction of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Carlson said he has done reference checks on the firm and found out that the project manager for the Wayne project lives in this area and would be on-site throughout the project. He also said he has checked the firm's sub-contractors and is pleased with them.

Carlson spent considerable time talking about the ways the district could possibly save money on the project and some of the more expensive portions of the bid.

He told the board his suggestion would be for the building committee to put together a list of the items that could be eliminated, or at least postponed, and meet with the contractor to determine how much money could be saved.

He said the bid submitted by the contractor is valid for 40 days, although it is hoped the bid approval could be given before that to allow for construction to begin in March.

The board took no action on the bid for the project.

The facility committee is planning to hold a special meeting on Friday, Feb. 24 for the purpose of awarding a bid for the renovation project. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, March 13 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.