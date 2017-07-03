Personnel, building project addressed at special meeting

Two hirings were approved and plans made to move forward on a building project during Monday's special meeting of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education.

Board members approved the hiring of Dennis Dolliver as Junior High Principal/Athletic Director for the 2017-2018 school year. He will receive a salary of $88,000.

Also hired was Kiley Koch, who will be teaching English Language Learner (ELL), Business and Spanish classes. Koch will also be assigned coaching duties which have not yet been determined.

A considerable portion of the meeting revolved around the building/remodeling project at the high school set to be competed before the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

Jay Spearman with Ameritas Investment Corp. spoke to the board on the financing of the project.

He explained that the district could borrow money short term and re-pay it with money put into the Building Fund in the next fiscal year. He said the paperwork for the bonds could be completed sometime in April and his preliminary estimate of an interest rate is 1.35 percent.

Following Spearman's presentation, the board voted to borrow $1,215,000 for the project.

The final item on Monday's agenda was the approving of a contract with TIJ Construction LLC from Council Bluffs, Iowa for the Locker Room/CTE project.

Jon Carlson with Carlson, West Provanda Architects spoke to the board on the changes that have been made to the project in recent weeks in order to lower the total cost of the project.

Through discussions with the schools' building committee and the contractor, $84,437 in work has been removed from the project. Among the changes will be paint, flooring in certain areas and counter tops in the Tech area.

The contract for the project was approved and work will begin in the boys locker room area of the school before the end of March.

The next regular meeting of the board will be Monday, March 13 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.