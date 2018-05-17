Pep rally serves as send-off for athletes, teachers, students

A pep rally at Wayne Junior-Senior High School on Thursday served as a send off for the 10 athletes who will be competing at the State Track Meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.

It also was an opportunity to send-off two teachers, Doris Meyer and Karen Schardt, who are retiring at the end of this school year.

Emcee for the pep rally as Track Coach Dale Hochstein. He recognized all student athletes at the school, as well as all those involved in any type of extra curricular activity.

Hochstein also used the time to send-off the students for summer vacation.

