Original project built upon early in construction

Healthcare, like many aspects of life, hasn't stood still but has grown in leaps and bounds — be it the technology available or the medical practices.

Because of those advancing technologies and practices, facility improvements were necessary for Providence Medical Center to continue offering its current high standard of care to the over 15,000 residents in the area.

While the hospital was built as a state-of-the-art facility at its construction in 1975, many of the once-modern amenities PMC offered had become outdated in the over forty years that have passed, which is why the governing board and the hospital's administration felt it paramount to begin updates to the facility sooner rather than later.

While there were several areas needing addressed, the most pressing issues were given priority.

The Emergency Department, which was previously located in three different areas of the hospital, was on that list, as was the birthing area in order to meet current comfort expectations of expecting parents. Another area was the patient rooms, which had become too small to accommodate current medical technology.

Other areas of concern included the building's infrastructure — plumbing and electrical systems — considering they hadn't been updated since the facility's original construction.

It became evident that the needs of the facility warranted an expansion if PMC was to continue being the choice provider in the area for quality healthcare.

"Providence Medical Center has undertaken a forward-thinking hospital renovation plan that will bring the medical facilities of PMC up to the standards of the best current medical facilities," Providence Medical Center CEO Jim Frank said.

Since the initial project was announced, many people have encouraged the expansion of the project itself to ensure the entire facility is once again a state-of-the-art, efficient facility.

Additions to the project included renovating the front entrance to make it easier for large vehicles to utilize the drop off area as well as redesigning the lobby to include a welcome desk for guests to access.

The nurses station and nurse call system would be upgraded to enhance care and services provided to patients by nurses.

Central sterilization would be updated to meet regulatory standards for infection control and as well as meeting new building code requirements. The laboratory and radiology areas would be addressed to better accommodate patients.

The computer server room would be relocated to a more secure, controlled area to comply with federal regulations.

Other aspects of the enhanced project included the administration offices and the redesign and location of the Student Health clinic and hospital foundation office along with a reconfigured outpatient area to enhance their experience and employee workflow.

One draw of adding to the original project right away means a more efficient facility overall, with far fewer interruptions and inconvenience for employees and patients alike as well as keeping construction costs lower.

"It is our belief that these upgrades will make PMC and the Wayne area a more attractive destination for the recruitment of physicians and other medical personnel," Frank said. "This is a community that takes pride in the way it carries itself and presents itself to the region — PMC takes pride in being a part of such a progressive community."