Open House meeting scheduled for street improvement project on Nebraska Street

Wayne residents are invited to attend an open house public information meeting to learn more about the planned improvements to Nebraska Street from Second to Seventh streets.

The open house meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, which is located at 510 Tomar Drive in Wayne.

The open house will feature informational displays and handouts detailing the need for the project, planned improvements, and anticipated project timeline. City staff and the consultant team will be available for discussion and questions. No formal presentations are planned, so members of the public are welcome to arrive any time during the posted meeting time.

Nebraska Street, from Second to Seventh Streets, is routinely flooded with storm water, even during small rainfalls. A recent drainage study verified the existing storm sewer system and curb inlets are undersized and do not meet minimum design standards for adequately conveying storm water runoff.

The planned improvements include replacing and upsizing the storm sewer system and repaving the street to improve street surface and aid in efficient storm water conveyance. Area curb ramps will also be upgraded to meet accessibility standards compliant with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). Construction could begin as early as June 2019 and will be completed in two phases over approximately five months.

This project is partially funded through a comprehensive development grant the City of Wayne received from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations including interpreter service, Braille, large print, or recorded materials, should contact Wes Blecke at the city office, 306 Pearl Street, Wayne, Neb. 68787 or by calling 402-375-1733 no later than Feb. 25. Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and non-English speaking individuals provided that a three-busniess day notice is received by the City of Wayne.