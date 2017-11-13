Home / News / One-vehicle accident results in death

One-vehicle accident results in death

Mon, 11/13/2017 - 9:17am CalynADunklau

According to a press release by the Cedar County Sheriffs Office, a one-vehicle accident occured one mile south of Laurel on Nov. 10. 

At approximately 4:12 p.m., the Cedar County Sheriffs Office received a report of the accident on Highway 15, near mile marker 179. The vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Tundra, was driven by Dennis Brodersen. Brodersen, age 66, had been southbound on Highway 15 when his vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway before striking a farm field entrance. The vehicle then vaulted and eventually came to rest on its roof. Brodersen, of Coleridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belts were in use at the time of the accident. 

Laurel Fire and EMS responded to the scene. The Laurel Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriffs Office. 

