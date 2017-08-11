One Act team begins competition

The Wayne High School One Act Team competed in Norfolk High's Invitational on Nov. 4 and received a Superior rating from all three judges.

Outstanding Actor and Actress nominations for Wayne included Jack Osnes, Maura Loberg, Makayla Heithold, Jaci Torres, Mackenzie McKenna, Aiden Consoli, Sarah Wibben, Grace Heithold and Avianna Doring.

According to Julie Osnes, on the coaches for the team, "One Acts has levels of criteria for evaluation in Acting and Production. The judge's ranking also decides the tournament placements. All three judges gave us a Superior Rating out of 60 points. All also gave us very favorable comments and great ideas to add to our production."

The Wayne High One Act Team is inviting the public to Popcorn and "Property Rites" on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

The team will be presenting a One Act production of Property Rites by Alan Haehnel, in the Wayne High Lecture Hall.

The play revolves around Kyle Macmanus, who has invested millions in a high-tech work of art - thirteen human-figure sculptures programmed to perform thousands of movements, monologues, dialogues, and more. But just when Kyle is about to sell the sculpture, it malfunctions.

"Come support the team and see their district play production. Aqua Pop will be at the event selling specialized popcorn flavors, to help support the One Act team, just in time for those Christmas party gifts," Osnes said.